MOUNT CARMEL — After seeing a need in the community, a Blountville veterinary technician decided to run her own business, Silky Seal Grooming Salon, out of her home in Mount Carmel.

Whittnee Grindstaff has been a veterinary technician for around seven years. She currently works at Ketron Veterinary Clinic in Blountville.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you