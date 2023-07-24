MOUNT CARMEL — After seeing a need in the community, a Blountville veterinary technician decided to run her own business, Silky Seal Grooming Salon, out of her home in Mount Carmel.
Whittnee Grindstaff has been a veterinary technician for around seven years. She currently works at Ketron Veterinary Clinic in Blountville.
After seeing a need for grooming services, Grindstaff decided to learn all she could from her neighbor, who has been in the grooming business for 30 years.
“I’ve just seen a need for it in the vet field,” Grindstaff said. “Many people have a hard time finding a groomer that they like and trust.”
Grindstaff started grooming as a side business in October 2022. She officially opened Silky Seal Grooming Salon about a month ago.
“It’s named after my dog, Bo,” Grindstaff said. “He’s a Lab mix, and he’s always loved the water and just his silky coat. So I’ve always called him a little silky seal.”
The Silky Seal Grooming Salon is a full-service grooming salon offering baths, nail trims and haircuts. Grindstaff prides herself on offering a stress-free environment.
“Well, one thing I try to promote is that I don’t have a lot of dogs at once,” Grindstaff said. “So I try to keep it as stress-free as possible because I know a lot of animals have anxiety. So it’s one-on-one, and I try to keep it as quiet as I can.”
Grindstaff can also take in large dogs, something not many groomers offer.
“Well, a couple of months ago, I bought my tub and my table where I could do bigger dogs because I had a need for it,” Grindstaff said. “A lot of people want to bring in larger dogs, and there’s not a lot of groomers anymore that will offer that. A lot of people’s backs can’t handle big dogs anymore.”
Grindstaff said her veterinary experience could also be helpful to her business in case a dog has a medical issue at the salon.
“If a dog does have medical issues, and it starts having problems while it’s here, I think that I could recognize that and act upon it,” Grindstaff said.
Grindstaff said her favorite part about grooming is seeing the end result.
“I think I like to see the outcome,” Grindstaff said. “Because I have groomed some dogs that are severely matted. So just to see the before and after is a really rewarding thing to do.”