ROGERSVILLE — The industrial maintenance programs and Cherokee and Volunteer high schools prepare students to enter a broad field with a variety of career paths.
The programs offer four classes: principles of manufacturing, intro to industrial maintenance, advanced industrial maintenance, and TCAT dual enrollment/ work-based learning.
At Cherokee, in the fourth class students can earn TCAT credits.
Cherokee Career and Technical Education Principal Seth Rhoton said the industrial maintenance program enables students to a wide range of careers.
“So the one word that I would use to describe it all is ‘versatility’ because they can go in any direction that they want,” Rhoton said. “If they want to go strictly into an electrician’s position, they can. If they want to go into a maintenance position in a manufacturing role, they can. If they want to go into the machining side of it, they can.”
The program teaches students a wide variety of skills, including repairing CNC (computerized numerical control) machines, which control the movement of production equipment; welding; machining; and performing electrical work.
Cherokee instructor Cody Bean said industrial maintenance is important in keeping a factory running.
“Most things in the industry are going to robotic sales, and you don’t have to pay a robot to work, but they don’t have a robot to fix robots that are broken yet,” Bean said. “So that’s where your industrial maintenance technicians come into play: to fix machinery in a production aspect, to keep things going and keep factories making money.”
Students can also get several industry certifications. At Cherokee, students can earn a total of 10 certifications: the snap-on multimeter, fundamentals of AC electricity, fundamentals of DC electricity, OSHA 10 and six precision measuring instrument certifications.
At Volunteer, students can earn three certifications: digital multimeter, fundamentals of AC electricity and fundamentals of DC electricity.
Volunteer instructor Tim Thompson said having an industrial maintenance program is important because there is a shortage of qualified workers.
“We’re sorely in need of people in the field,” Thompson said. “There’s a shortage of electricians, plumbers, and any type of trade. There’s a shortage of and getting kids interested in pursuing trades is why I’m here.”
Both schools also offer work-based learning opportunities, which Rhoton said help students determine what specialty they want to pursue.
“With it being so versatile, if they do a work-based learning, they may discover that they love that direction that they want to go into, or they might discover that they might want to try different avenues,” he noted.
Thompson said work-based learning is important because it teaches job skills.
“Well, the main thing is kids need to know that they have to show up on time,” Thompson said. “They have to be there every day. They have to learn job skills while they’re here before they can go into the job market. So then they won’t have trouble when they go to the job market finding a job.”
Bean said his favorite part about teaching industrial maintenance is watching students get involved in hands-on learning.
“Anybody can go to YouTube and look up how to weld, how to machine or something like that,” Bean said. “But when they actually physically get to go down in the shop and weld stuff, fabricate stuff or machine a part like we did for the fire science class; when they get to go put the part on and make everything work, it’s just rewarding.”
Bean said even if students don’t pursue a career in industrial maintenance, his class teaches important skills like how to repair light switches.
Thompson said CTE classes like industrial maintenance are great for hands-on learners.
“Not everybody is suited to going to college; I know people don’t want to say that, but it’s true,” Thompson said. “A lot of people learn by hands-on, and this is where they’re gonna get the hands-on experience.”
Volunteer junior Ethan Booth entered the program because he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming an electrician.
Cherokee senior Jerry Coffey said the CTE classes teach life skills.
Volunteer sophomore Kaden Christian enjoys doing residential electrical work. He said CTE classes like industrial maintenance are a free asset for students to learn important life and career skills.
“You get to learn all this stuff for free, and you can be shown how to do this stuff that will help you in the real world,” Christian said. “In case something happens in your house, for example, you need to change a receptacle, or you need to fix a light switch, or you need to install a ceiling fan, he shows you how to do all that. All those things can help you in real life, and most people probably don’t know those skills.”
Cherokee junior Alex McCoy said classes like industrial maintenance prepare students for real life.
Volunteer junior Parker Monette said he enjoys learning how things work and wants to go into engineering.
“A lot of the classes are in the main building; a lot of people aren’t going to use them,” Monette said. “A lot of people at Volunteer aren’t gonna go to college. They’re gonna end up in trades like industrial maintenance or many of the CTE programs here. They give you a lot more real-world skills than Algebra II, and even if you don’t go into the field, it’s still useful to be able to know how to do wiring in your house and in cars or stuff like that.”
Volunteer CTE Principal Claire Bass said there are a lot of jobs available in Hawkins County in the field of industrial maintenance.