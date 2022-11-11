UPDATE: Due to the saturated grounds and heavy rain, Saturday's planned Day of Caring event at Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors' Path State Park has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 19. Volunteers and groups are asked to RSVP for the rain date to Sarah Leedy at (423) 239-8531 or sarah.leedy@tn.gov, or Mary Steadman with the Friends of Warriors Path State Park, at (423) 956-4330 or mesteadman@aol.com.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video