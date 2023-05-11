TRV-UST-FLA-UNIVERSAL-SUMMER-MCT

Villain-Con Minion Blast is a new attraction opening at Universal Orlando this summer. It is a walk-through gaming attraction that combines interactivity with elaborate physical sets.

 Universal Orlando Resort/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanks to the magical success of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando has invested heavily in its two Florida theme parks, and not a single year since 2012 has it gone without a new ride, restaurant or hotel.

And unlike Disney, which rarely closes an aging attraction, Universal Orlando has seen an ever-changing roster by replacing its older attractions with new updates.

