KINGSPORT — What was once home to a vacuum repair shop is now part of the expanded MK Styles hair salon belonging to two Kingsport residents.

Macy Clifton, 22 years old, and Kayla Cavin, 25 years old, have been friends for more than eight years. Both Clifton and Cavin attended Volunteer High School where they took cosmetology classes before getting their professional licenses.

