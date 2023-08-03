KINGSPORT — What was once home to a vacuum repair shop is now part of the expanded MK Styles hair salon belonging to two Kingsport residents.
Macy Clifton, 22 years old, and Kayla Cavin, 25 years old, have been friends for more than eight years. Both Clifton and Cavin attended Volunteer High School where they took cosmetology classes before getting their professional licenses.
Clifton started taking night classes at a beauty school in Virginia at the age of 17. Cavin received her license after graduating high school and even taught Clifton and was her hairdresser for several years.
They worked together at two previous salons before coming together to go into business together at their own salon.
“We just realized we could make it on our own,” said Clifton. “We got really busy and we built up a good clientele from them, which we already had clientele, but we really got slammed when we started working there. So we just kind of realized we could do it.”
While the salon opened over a year ago, they recently added 1,250 square feet to their business after a vacancy opened up new opportunities for them. They worked around the clock, along with their families, to prepare the expansion in about a month. They have been able to provide services from the expansion side for about three weeks now.
“The reason we expanded was because we maxed out, we could not fit a single person in there and then these people left,” Clifton said. “The landlord came down one day, and we just jumped on it, and we didn't think about it.”
They currently have 13 chairs for stylists and are still in the process of hiring more stylists with four spots left. MK Styles has added spray tan and an esthetician as part of their offered services.
Clifton wanted to build an environment that could also be a place for her three-year-old daughter to learn from one day, since both her and Cavin are young mothers.
“Whenever I thought about it, I was like, my daughter could work with me eventually,” said Clifton. “She was a baby when we opened. My sister works here and we already knew some of these girls from high school.”
Clifton said her favorite part of the job is the mentorship the hair salon can provide for her staff, as well as working with the clients.
“You get to know them, and you go through deaths with them, and marriages and breakups,” Clifton mentioned. “They go through it with you, too. So yeah, I really liked that too, I've had really good clients. I like getting to build relationships with them.”
For Cavin, she enjoys getting to connect with the others as well. Whether it be styling hair on their wedding day or shaving the head of a cancer patient, haircuts can mean more than updating your look. She said after a while they no longer become a client, they become a friend.
“I really like just getting to know new people,” Cavin said. “And I love helping the new stylists that we get and whenever the girls come up and they're like, ‘What would you do in this situation?’”
They will be doing a back-to-school pop-up event at their salon noon Sunday. Sephora & Co., an online boutique, will be set up in store and hairdressers will be offering back-to-school haircuts.