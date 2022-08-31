foodcitycrop

As summer comes to an end and the weather cools, that crisp fall feeling in the air means it is time for one of America’s favorite pastimes — tailgating! Your game plan for serving up a delicious pregame meal can still be flavorful and festive while taking a lighter approach.

Try swapping these key players. Sour cream and mayonnaise, swapped for Greek yogurt. A cup of plain yogurt with a teaspoon of mustard and salt and pepper to taste makes an acceptable alternative to mayonnaise, with fewer calories and less fat. In most recipes at least half of the sour cream can be replaced by plain yogurt. Just remember when baking that yogurt will separate at high heat, so adjust with lower temperature and bake for a longer period.

