As summer comes to an end and the weather cools, that crisp fall feeling in the air means it is time for one of America’s favorite pastimes — tailgating! Your game plan for serving up a delicious pregame meal can still be flavorful and festive while taking a lighter approach.
Try swapping these key players. Sour cream and mayonnaise, swapped for Greek yogurt. A cup of plain yogurt with a teaspoon of mustard and salt and pepper to taste makes an acceptable alternative to mayonnaise, with fewer calories and less fat. In most recipes at least half of the sour cream can be replaced by plain yogurt. Just remember when baking that yogurt will separate at high heat, so adjust with lower temperature and bake for a longer period.
Tackle vegetables. Pick up a veggie tray for your dip game from salsa, guacamole or warm dips. Carrots, celery, cucumbers and mini bell peppers will add dippable color and can be served along your favorite crackers or chips. Chili is another terrific way to feed a crowd and sneak in some extra nutrition punch. Add corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, beans and even sweet potato to have a fiber-filled hearty dish to last all game day.
Lean out your meat choices. Fan favorite recipes often include higher-fat meats from choices like ribs, fried chicken or chicken wings. Try ground chicken or chicken breast as slow cooker taco filling or grilled skewer option. Infuse flavor with aromatics like garlic and onion, favorite seasonings, dry rubs or delicious dipping sauces.
Save sweets for the end zone. Serving delicious dessert options is sure to win over the crowd. Instead of serving desserts from the start, offer up your post-meal treat after the balanced spread. This can reduce grazing and still give opportunity to enjoy a sweet treat.
Take time to enjoy your favorite game day treats. Try simple swaps or adding in some nutrient-dense sides. For everything from party platters packed with your favorite sandwiches, chicken options, fruits, veggies and dips, Food City can help make your tailgate balanced and delicious — a guaranteed win.