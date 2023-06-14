Before traveling with your pet, ensure that your dog has proper identification, including a collar and microchip for safety purposes. Their tag should include your name and contact information so you can easily be reached in case of an emergency.
With summer vacations approaching, many people will be planning trips that include their canine companions. No matter how you are traveling, taking the extra time and steps to prepare for the trip will make a significant difference in your dog’s experience. The American Kennel Club offers the following canine travel tips.
— Anxious dogs. Many common issues dogs face when traveling, like motion sickness, are caused by anxiety. It is a good idea to prepare your four-legged friend for a long trip by getting them acclimated to car rides. Taking them on short, frequent trips to fun places like the dog park can help them associate car rides with activities other than only going to the veterinarian or groomer.
— Experiment with feeding. Test out different feeding habits before taking a long trip. Some dogs do better having not eaten several hours prior to departure, while others need to have something small immediately before the trip. Use the short car rides to experiment with these feeding schedules. Always remember to bring plenty of bottled water for your pup.
— Thoroughly plan your flights. If you are flying to your destination with your dog, try to book a nonstop flight rather than one with layovers. During a layover, larger pets remain in the plane’s hold, which can increase anxiety levels. Also, make sure to check the weather when flying with your dog, as hotter temperatures can be dangerous for them.
— Invest in a crate. Consider your own crate prior to traveling. This will allow your dog to familiarize themselves with the crate and become comfortable with it. Make sure the type of crate you buy matches the traveling you will be doing. Some airlines have restrictions on the types of crates your dog must be in to travel, so it is best to contact your airline prior to purchasing the crate.
— Bring identification. Ensure that your dog has proper identification, including a collar and microchip for safety purposes. Their tag should include your name and contact information so you can easily be reached in case of an emergency. Be sure to check with your service provider prior to traveling to ensure all your information is up to date. For more information about microchipping and pet recovery service, visit www.akcreunite.org.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.