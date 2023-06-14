N1506P22010C

Before traveling with your pet, ensure that your dog has proper identification, including a collar and microchip for safety purposes. Their tag should include your name and contact information so you can easily be reached in case of an emergency.

With summer vacations approaching, many people will be planning trips that include their canine companions. No matter how you are traveling, taking the extra time and steps to prepare for the trip will make a significant difference in your dog’s experience. The American Kennel Club offers the following canine travel tips.

— Anxious dogs. Many common issues dogs face when traveling, like motion sickness, are caused by anxiety. It is a good idea to prepare your four-legged friend for a long trip by getting them acclimated to car rides. Taking them on short, frequent trips to fun places like the dog park can help them associate car rides with activities other than only going to the veterinarian or groomer.

