2020 may be a rough year, but Norton’s new Christmas tree on Park Avenue is built tough. City workers leveled the frame — anchored with a concrete cylinder — and clad it with greenery and decorations Thursday in preparation for a lighting ceremony which is still in the planning phase.
Tough times, tough tree
Mike Still
Reporter
