For regular allergy sufferers, start your medication a couple weeks before the allergy season starts.

 Metro Creative Connection

If you are one of the millions of people who suffer pollen and allergies, you don’t need a calendar to tell you it’s spring. Sometimes called hay fever, allergic rhinitis can sometimes be confused with a cold. So, what’s happening and what can you do?

While hay fever alone may not be life threatening, it can be uncomfortable, says Dr. Arveen Bhasin, a Mayo Clinic allergy and immunology expert. She offers these tips for relief from spring pollen and allergies and tells you when it’s time to see an allergist.

