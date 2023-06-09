Culinary herbs are among the easiest plants you can grow. They only need sunlight, water and well-draining soil with a neutral pH.

You don’t even need a garden. Many herbs, such as rosemary, basil, cilantro, lemon balm, oregano and mint, will grow well in containers. In fact, mints should only be grown in containers, unless you don’t mind a garden takeover.

Got questions about spring gardening? Please send them to Jessica Damiano at jessica@jessicadamiano.com with “Gardening Question” in the subject line. Damiano writes regular gardening columns for The AP. She publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter.

