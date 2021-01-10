{span style=”font-size: 16px;”}The Times News Rescue Fund has received $350 in donations, bringing the total to $55,547. Donations to the Rescue Fund are used to provide food boxes or grocery gift cards for those in need. All donations will be listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Donations to the Rescue Fund may also be made in memory of a loved one. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660.{/span}
Donors include: Anonymous, $50; Patricia Link in memory of Lizzie Wolf, $100; anonymous in honor of M and D, $100; and C&V Machining, $100.