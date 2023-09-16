The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Preschool Storytimes are the same at each branch, so if you can’t attend one day you can still experience that week’s storytime at a different branch. Our storytime theme this week is “Trains!” What a fun mode of transportation! Come read books about trains and make a train craft with us.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial (Bluff City), Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main (Blountville), Friday at 10:30 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. and every Monday at 4 p.m. in Blountville. All are welcome to participate in these afternoon Lego clubs.
• Art with Austin meets at a new day and time. Art with Austin will meet Monday at 4 p.m. This week we will be focusing on watercolor techniques and the application of paint. We’ll discuss the differences between wet and dry applications and how to control the paint. Art with Austin is a basic art class for kids ages 8-13.
• Exploring the Topics with Daniel — Geography with Daniel. Each week Daniel at the Colonial Heights branch will be leading an expedition through a new subject. This week we will be exploring Brazil. Come learn about what is by far the largest and most populous country in South America. Join us on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
• Tween Book Club: Harry Potter Book 7 and Fantastic Beasts will meet Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing our final book of the Harry Potter series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” and will also touch on “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” This week we will be discussing Chapters 11-20 of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” We’ll do activities inspired by the books. This club is geared toward ages 8-13. Join anytime.
• The Novel Knights Graphic Novel Book Club continues this week at the Bluff City/Thomas Memorial branch. This month kids ages 8-12 who enjoy graphic novels or just want to see if graphic novels are for them are invited to join this book club where they will be reading “The Moth Keeper” by K. O’Neill. This book club will meet Thursday at 4 p.m.
• Girls Who Code meets Thursday at 5 p.m. Girls Who Code is a completely online club for girls in grades 6-12 who are interested in computer programming. Work on interesting projects, meet others with similar interests and learn the basics of coding. To sign up call the Sullivan Gardens branch at least two days before the event (Tuesday) at 423-349-5990.
• Children’s Classic Book Club will continue reading “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White on Friday at 2 p.m. in Blountville. This is a book club for elementary age students. If you would like to join but cannot make it to the Blountville branch, call by Wednesday to receive a link to join online via Zoom. Call 423-279-2714.
• Art with Daniel is a class for 8- to 12-year-olds that is a mix of art history and creating art. On Friday at 2 p.m. we’ll learn about another artist and the art movements they were a part of. This week we’ll be learning about Leonardo da Vinci.
• Saturday Matinee at the Blountville Library will be held Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Join us for a movie and fun themed snacks. This month features “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
• Magic the Gathering will meet at the Thomas Memorial branch Saturday, Sept. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Recommended for ages 13+.
• If you are interested in joining the D&D Club at the Blountville branch on Monday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., please sign up at least two days in advance by calling the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714. This is a role-playing club for ages 13+, who are currently in a campaign of Dragons of Shipwreck Isle.
• Please sign up by Saturday, Sept. 23, if you would like to participate in the Bluff City branch’s Teen Cooking Class on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. Teens ages 13+ will learn safe food handling and will learn to prepare chicken fajitas in a crockpot. To register call 423-538-1980.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit will meet Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• Writer’s Group at the Blountville branch will meet Monday at 6 p.m. This group is open to writers of any level. For more information call the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714.
• Zumba is back at the Blountville branch both in person and online through Zoom. Join us each Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to shake it ‘til you make it! You can come to the in-person class at the Blountville branch’s Eastman Room, or you can join from your own home by signing up through the library’s Eventbrite page to receive the Zoom meeting code and password.
• Chair Yoga will take place Tuesday at the Colonial Heights branch at 9 a.m. The Blountville branch will also offer Chair Yoga on Thursday, Sept. 21 and 28, at 2 p.m. No reservation required.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits.
• Ink and Insights Virtual Book Club meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Can’t make it to our branch by 5:30 p.m.? Join the SCPL’s first book club for adults completely run on Zoom. This month we will be discussing the book “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee. To receive the Zoom link please call the Thomas Memorial branch at 423-538-1980 or sign up online through the Eventbrite page.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.