The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Tech Essentials for Sullivan Seniors is a basic technology class for senior adults. The next class will be conducted at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church in Kingsport during the month of August.
• Summer Reading isn’t just for kids. All ages can participate for prizes and prize entries. Sign up today by visiting https://scpltn.readsquared.com/.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• This week’s Summer Reading program theme is Community Helpers. We will read about their jobs and then make cards to show our appreciation.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS:
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRESCHOOL AGES:
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES:
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. The Colonial Heights branch will offer Upper Elementary Lego Club Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
• Art at the library meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art at the Library takes kids back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This program is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. This week we will be finishing “Late Lunch with Llamas.”
• Warriors Path State Park Ranger Marty Silver will be at the Sullivan Gardens branch Wednesday at 11 a.m. to talk about some of his non-human park friends.
• Kids can practice reading with Cinnamon the dog Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Colonial Heights branch. Parents can call 423-239-1100 to set up a 15-minute appointment.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 9-15 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Then we will do an activity inspired by the chapters.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel will happen at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• The Bloomingdale branch will host a Family Board Game Night Monday at 3:30 p.m. The whole family can come and try out one of the library’s games or bring your own.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m.
• Beginning this week, CIRCL Mobility has free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Take a break from a busy day to stretch and center yourself. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• Colonial Heights Book Club will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss “The Lost Girls of Willowbrook” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Blountville’s Mountain Laurel Readers Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss “Circe” by Madeline Miller.
• The Sullivan County Public Library will have a booth at the Bluff City Patriot Day celebration July 1 starting at 10 a.m. Be sure to stop by to say hello to our staff.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.