The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Tech Essentials for Sullivan Seniors is a basic technology class for senior adults. Seniors who complete the course will receive a free Chromebook. The next class will be conducted at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church in Kingsport during the month of August. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4:30 p.m.
• Summer Reading isn’t just for kids. All ages can participate for prizes and prize entries. There will be field trips for registered Summer Reading patrons as well as programs to enjoy.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• This week’s Summer Reading program theme is Community Helpers.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRESCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about community helpers, we will also do some slightly more advanced activities.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. An Advanced Lego Club will meet at the Sullivan Gardens branch at 1 p.m. Thursday.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff Department’s K9 Unit will be at the Sullivan Gardens branch to do a demonstration Monday at 10:30 a.m.
• Art at the Library meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. This program is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Danial will happen at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 1-8 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City. This week we will be beginning “Late Lunch with Llamas.”
• Warriors Path State Park Ranger Marty Silver will visit the Thomas Memorial branch with some of his park friends Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. All ages welcome.
• Girls Who Code meets virtually the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. To participate, contact your local branch of the library to sign up.
• Blountville’s Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club is playing through the campaign Mines of Phandelver. Call 423-279-2714 to register or for more information. This month’s D&D Club will meet on Monday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m.
• Cinnamon the Dog will be at the Colonial Heights branch Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Parents can call 423-239-1100 to make a 15-minute appointment for their child to practice reading to Cinnamon.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Then stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• Beginning this week, CIRCL Mobility class will start having free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Take a break from a busy day to stretch and center yourself.
• A Writer’s Group is being formed at the Blountville branch and will meet Monday at 6 p.m. This group is open to writers of any level.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.