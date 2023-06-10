The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Summer Reading has begun! Summer Reading isn’t just for kids. All ages can participate for prizes and prize entries. There will be field trips for registered Summer Reading patrons as well as programs to enjoy. Sign up today by visiting https://scpltn.readsquared.com/
• If you’ve already signed up for Summer Reading, don’t forget to register for our next field trip to the Blountville Fire Department on Friday, June 23, from noon to 1 p.m. You must be registered for Summer Reading to attend. Space is limited, so call your local branch today to sign up!
• Many events at the library count toward your Summer Reading goal. Be sure to request your ReadSquared code when you go to an event.
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about Library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• Do you have an infant to preschool child? Sign up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten to earn rewards while enriching your time together. Reading to young children is a bonding experience and increases listening skills, broadens vocabulary and instills a lifestyle of reading. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child starts kindergarten. Does it sound hard? Not really if you think about it. If you read just one book a night, you will have read about 365 books in a year. That is 730 books in two years and 1,095 books in three years. If you consider that most children start kindergarten at around 5 years of age, you have more time than you think to get started! Any book read to your child, even if it is the same book read over and over, counts toward the goal. The key is perseverance. Make it exciting. When your children reach a milestone, give them a small reward (stickers, snacks, a minute of screen time). The library will also reward your child with a small gift for every 100 books read. You’ll reach your goal before you know it. Talk to your branch’s desk staff for more information.
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com, www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Summer Reading programs include books and activities centered around a central theme of “All Together Now.” Our theme this week will be “Let’s Build Together” — focusing on construction and how people work together to build things. We will read books about construction and create our own construction vehicles from felt and paper. Older kids can build with clothespins, clips and craft sticks.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRE-SCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about plants we will also learn about helping to keep the earth green.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. An Advanced Lego Club will meet at the Sullivan Gardens Branch at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. This Lego club is for older kids or kids who have developed skills beyond basic builds and will focus on building advanced Lego sets from instructions.
• Art at the Library meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art at the Library takes kids back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we return to the base elements of art starting with color! We’ll explore the primary colors, how to mix colors to make our secondary and tertiary colors, and have fun while we do it. We’ll make our own color wheels and practice mixing colors. This program is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel will happen at the Colonial Heights branch Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Each week Mr. Daniel will have a new and fun way to play and create with paint.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 1-8 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Then we will do an activity inspired by the chapters.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will be finishing “Narwhal on a Sunny Night.”
• Summer STEM events will be held at three of our locations this week. STEM events are activities for elementary and middle school age children who are interested in science, technology and engineering. On Monday at 10:30 a.m., Bloomingdale will have a “What Floats Your Boat” event. Participants can use their imagination to come up with different shapes and sizes for their boats, and use various construction techniques such as cutting, gluing and folding to bring their creations to life. Participants will compete with each other to see who’s boat can float the longest. Also on Monday at 4 p.m., Sullivan Gardens will be competing to see who can build the best “Toothpick Bridges.” Kids will learn what helps a bridge hold weight and can have fun creating their own designs. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., the Colonial Heights branch will have “Introduction to Birding Part II.” You do not have to have attended part one to participate. Kids will learn more ways to identify local birds and learn facts about them.
• Don’t let reading skills slip over the summer. Help your new reader practice those skills in a fun way by reading to a furry friend like Cinnamon the Dog at the Colonial Heights branch. Cinnamon will be available to listen to young readers Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Please call to schedule your child’s 15-minute session with Cinnamon and boost their reading confidence today. To schedule please call 423-239-1100.
• Teen Game Night will be held at the Blountville branch Friday at 5 p.m. Meet up with your friends and other teens to play Nintendo Switch games on the big screen in the Eastman Room.
• Magic the Gathering will meet at the Bluff City (Thomas Memorial branch) on Saturday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m. Anyone age 13+ is welcome to join at any time for this fun fantasy card game. Whether you are just starting out or have been looking for a group that meets regularly to join, you are invited to join us.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina.
• Blountville will host author Melissa Ferguson Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Melissa is a local, nationally published author of contemporary romances such as “The Cul-de-sac War,” “Meet Me in the Margins” and “The Dating Charade.” She will be at the library to discuss her books and answer any questions you might have. Reservations are requested but not required. Call the Blountville branch at 423-279-2714.
• The Blountville branch will have representatives of Red Bud Farms here to tell us about using worm castings in the garden Wednesday at 11 a.m. Registration is requested. Please call 423-479-2714.
• A Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome!
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.