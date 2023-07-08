The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Volunteers needed! The Sullivan County Public Library is planning to have a Summer Reading Finale at Camp Placid in Blountville on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. But we need volunteers to help it run smoothly. If you are interested in helping to grill hot dogs, help at activity stations, serve food or help direct parking, this would be a great way to help give back to your community. If you are interested in volunteering please contact your local branch and specify that you would like to volunteer to help with the Summer Reading Finale. If you would like to only attend the finale please register with your local branch before July 28.
• The Sullivan County Library will have a table at the LibCon event in Johnson City on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and say “Hi” while enjoying some 1980s and 1990s retro fun at this free cultural convention hosted by the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Summer Reading programs include books and activities centered around a central theme of All Together Now. Our theme this week will be Let’s Help Together. We will read about animals working together, both fictional and non-fictional. Then we will make puppets of a favorite animal pair.
• Special bonus STEM experiment for elementary ages: Vinegar, yeast, hydrogen peroxide, and dish soap together.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRE-SCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons.
— Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about animals we will also do some slightly more advanced activities.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. The Colonial Heights branch will also offer their Upper Elementary Lego Club on Tuesday, July 26, at 3:30 p.m.
• Marty Silver will be at the Blountville branch on Monday at 3 p.m. Silver, is a well-loved ranger at Warriors Path State Park, will talk about some of his non-human park friends and how they and nature work TOGETHER. Don’t miss this last opportunity to visit with Marty Silver at the library this summer.
• Sullivan Gardens branch will be having fun with elementary age kids, designing and testing roller coasters, using a special kit on Monday at 4 p.m.
• Bloomingdale branch will be having a fun activity for all ages on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Join the Bloomingdale staff to paint animal pictures using waterguns!
• Art at the Library meets at Thomas Memorial on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. Art at the Library takes kids back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. The next element of art we will explore is space. .
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial Library branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. This week we will begin “Camp Time in California.”
• Call the Colonial Heights branch to set up a 15-minute appointment to Read to Cinnamon the on Wednesday between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Call 423-239-1100.
• Come cool off at the Blountville branch with a midday movie on Thursday at noon. We will be having popcorn and watching Disney’s “Encanto.” It’s okay if you sing along.
• Harry Potter Club will meet on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 23-31 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Then we will do an activity inspired by the chapters.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Danial will happen at the Colonial Heights branch on Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend.
• The Thomas Memorial branch will host their monthly Magic the Gathering game on Saturday, July 15, at 4:30 p.m. Anyone age 13+ interested in this fantasy card game is welcome to join at any time. For more information call 423-538-1980.
• Girls Who Code will hold its July session July 20 at 6 p.m. Girls Who Code is completely online and is a coding club for girls in rising 6th-12th grade. Call the Blountville branch to sign up 423-279-2714.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session.
• Do you need help with your smartphone? The Colonial Heights branch is offering a Tech Tuesday on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to help patrons navigate common problems with cell phone technology. Call 423-239-1100 for an appointment.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• CIRCL Mobility has free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m.
• The Thomas Memorial branch Reader’s Choice Book Club will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the book “Weyward” by Emilia Hart.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.