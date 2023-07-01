The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed for the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. We will reopen on Wednesday with regular hours.
• Summer Reading isn’t just for kids. All ages can participate for prizes and prize entries. There will be field trips for registered Summer Reading patrons as well as programs to enjoy. Sign up today by visiting https://scpltn.readsquared.com/
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www.libbyapp.com and www.hoopladigital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Summer Reading programs include books and activities centered around a central theme of “All Together Now.” Our theme this week is about food: How people work together to make food, and how different ingredients work together to create great dishes. After reading together, we will create our own bags of trail mix.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRE-SCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons
— Thomas Memorial, no Summer Reading program due to July 4th holiday.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about community helpers, we will also do some slightly more advanced activities.
— Thomas Memorial, no Summer Reading program due to the July 4th holiday.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan Main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. Sullivan Gardens will have an Advanced Lego Club for tweens and teens at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
• Art at the Library and Magic Tree House Book Club will not meet this week due to the holiday.
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 16-23 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Then we will do an activity inspired by the chapters.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel will happen at the Colonial Heights branch on Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Each week Mr. Daniel will have a new and fun way to play and create with paint.
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• No Zumba on Tuesday due to the holiday.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• Thursday at 10:30 a.m. the Bloomingdale branch will be having a tote-painting class for adults and teens. We will use fruits to paint a produce tote. Registration is required by Wednesday, as space is limited. Call 423-288-1310 to register.
• Beginning this week, CIRCL Mobility has free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Take a break from a busy day to stretch and center yourself. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathwork and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer. Set to a soundtrack of healing tones and sound frequencies to help your mind focus and release stress.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.