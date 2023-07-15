The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community.
LIBRARY NEWS
• It’s the last two weeks of Summer Reading! Help us reach our Summer Reading goal of 500,000 minutes read before July 31. Be sure to enter all your reading into the READsquared app. Not only will it help us reach our goal, it could help you win prizes, whether you are an adult, a teen, or kid of any age. Sign up for the finale. If you would like to attend the finale please register with your local branch before July 28.
• Volunteers are needed for the Sullivan County Public Library’s Summer Reading Finale at Camp Placid in Blountville on Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. If you are interested in helping grill hot dogs, help at activity stations, serve food or direct parking, this would be a great way to help give back to your community. If you are interested in volunteering please contact your local branch and specify that you would like to volunteer to help with the Summer Reading Finale.
• Visit the Sullivan County Public Library’s Tent at Kids Central during Fun Fest. We love seeing our patrons out and about. Come by and say hi.
• Are you interested in an e-newsletter about library events? Sign up for a weekly email from your library at https://forma.gle/WQKZ5BhF1EZJuBk58
• Be sure to follow the library on social media for events and updates. The Sullivan County Public Library can be found on Facebook (scpltn) and Instagram (scpl_tn) and TikTok (scpl_tn).
• When you can’t make it to one of our libraries, we are always open online through our Libby and Hoopla apps. Use your SCPL library card to sign up for free and get started accessing library materials online today. (www. libbyapp.com, www.hoopla digital.com)
FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS
• Our Summer Reading programs include books and activities centered around a central theme of “All Together Now.” Our theme this week will be about sports — “Let’s Play Together.” We will read books about some of our favorite sports and sports heroes. We will then play games together.
Special Bonus STEM experiment for elementary students: Coke and Mentos TOGETHER.
COMBINED AGE GROUPS: Books and activities will be geared toward both age groups.
— Sullivan Gardens, Monday at 10 a.m.
— Bloomingdale, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
PRE-SCHOOL AGES: These will be easier books and activities for our smaller patrons.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
— Sullivan main, Friday at 10 a.m.
ELEMENTARY AGES: In addition to books about animals, we will also do some slightly more advanced activities.
— Thomas Memorial, Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.
— Colonial Heights, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sullivan main, Friday at 10:45 a.m.
• Lego Club meets at the Bloomingdale branch every Friday at 4 p.m. All are welcome to participate in this afternoon Lego Club. A snack will be provided. Lego Club at Blountville meets every Monday at 4 p.m. The Colonial Heights branch will also offer an Upper Elementary Lego Club on Wednesday, July 26, at 3:30 p.m., and Sullivan Gardens will have a Teen Lego Club on Thursday, July 27, at 1 p.m.
• Bloomingdale branch will have a fun activity for all ages Monday at 10:30 a.m. Join the Bloomingdale staff for a Dinosaur Dig! Join the Bloomingdale Library for National Dinosaur Day. Read stories together to learn about these ancient reptiles and dig out hidden dinosaurs to take home with you.
• Art at the Library meets at Thomas Memorial Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Art at the Library takes kids back to the basics of art with fun activities that teach the fundamentals of art education. This week we will begin talking about the principles of art, and our first two will be harmony and contrast. We will explore these principles by creating two butterflies, one that harmonizes, or hides, in its surroundings, and the other one that contrasts or stands out from its surroundings.
• Magic Tree House Book Club will meet Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Thomas Memorial Library branch in Bluff City. This book club is for elementary students and centers around the Magic Tree House book series. You can join at any time and can even join in online. We can make arrangements for you to join the club on Zoom. Please call ahead 423-538-1980 to make arrangements. This week we will finish “Camp Time in California.”
• Harry Potter Club will meet Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in Blountville. We will be discussing Chapters 31-38 of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” Then we will do an activity inspired by the chapters.
• Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel will happen at the Colonial Heights branch on Friday at 2 p.m. Painting Fun with Mr. Daniel is recommended for ages 8-12, but other ages are welcome to attend. Each week Mr. Daniel will have a new and fun way to play and create with paint.
• This is the time to sign up for Girls Who Code to participate in the July session on Thursday at 6 p.m. Girls Who Code is completely online and is a coding club for girls in rising sixth through 12th grade. Call the Blountville branch to sign up at 423-279-2714.
• On Friday teens are invited to participate in a Super Smash Bros Tournament during Teen Game Night at the Blountville branch. The overall winner will take home a copy of Just Dance 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. No registration is required. Just come, have fun and compete!
FOR ADULTS
• Geri-Fit meets Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. at the Blountville branch.
• The Writer’s Group will meet at the Blountville branch Monday at 6 p.m. Join us for the inaugural meeting of our Writer’s Group! This group is open to writers of any level. We will have a lean toward genre writing, but literature, creative nonfiction and poetry are all welcome. No samples necessary for this first meeting. We will talk about expectations, get to know our writers, and lay groundwork for future workshopping.
• A free Zumba class meets at the Blountville branch Tuesdays at 6 p.m. This fast-paced, dance workout is lots of fun and taught by our assistant branch manager and certified ZIN instructor, Christina. Stay to cool down with an abbreviated CIRCL Mobility session. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer.
• The Colonial Heights branch will have a special Book Journal Craft for Adults and Teens on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Come join the Colonial Heights staff to decorate a reading journal in whatever way you’d like. We’ll have all kinds of supplies available for you to get creative with. No reservation required.
• Knit/Crochet Club meets at Blountville on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. Whether you want to learn or want to continue working on your current project, all can join the Knit/Crochet Club. Participants will share ideas and patterns and have opportunities to serve others by making and donating items to area nonprofits. All skill levels are welcome.
• The Thomas Memorial branch in Bluff City will host a Stained Glass Candle Holder Class on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Registration by July 14 was required for this class, where they will be making candle holders using glass paint. To check if there is still room in the class or to see what future crafts are coming, call 423-538-1980.
• CIRCL Mobility has free weekly sessions at the Blountville branch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. Take a break from a busy day to stretch and center yourself. Based on the science of functional movement, CIRCL Mobility focuses on flexibility, breathing and mobility exercises to help you move better, longer. Set to a soundtrack of healing tones and sound frequencies to help your mind focus and release stress.
BRANCH LOCATIONS
To register or find other upcoming events, call or come by one of the branches:
— Sullivan main branch, 1655 Blountville Blvd., Blountville, 423-279-2714.
— Bloomingdale branch, 3230 Van Horn St., Kingsport, 423-288-1310.
— Colonial Heights branch, 149 Pactolus Road, Kingsport, 423-239-1100.
— Sullivan Gardens branch, 104 Bluegrass Drive, Kingsport, 423-349-5990.
— Thomas Memorial branch, 481 Cedar St., Bluff City, 423-538-1980.