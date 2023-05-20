Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, a morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The group will talk about writing, learn more about the writing process, and learn how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Blackout Lit will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Create art and poetry by selecting words, phrases or sentences and getting rid of the rest. No registration required.
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Backwoods Burger Bar (324 E. Market St., Kingsport). Join us to discuss “Tomorrow, and Tomor- row, and Tomorrow” by Gabriella Zevin. No registration required.