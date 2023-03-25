Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Put Me in the Zoo, ideal for ages 3-9, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Hop, slither or crawl for crafts and games in celebration of zoo animals. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Neverland Kids’ Club, for grades K-5, will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of Neverland-themed crafts and games. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing and learn more about the writing process and how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Green & Growing: Seed Saving will be held in partnership with Keep Kingsport Beautiful Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Kingsport Poets Society will meet Friday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of poetry. No registration required.
• Chill Fiber Crafts will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Bring your current fiber craft (crochet, knit, cross-stitch, etc.) project and work on it with other crafty peers.
• Silent Library Challenge will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Teams of two to four will compete to see which team can stay silent. Sign-up requested.To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar