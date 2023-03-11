Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Saturday matinee will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 2-4:30 p.m. The animated movie is rated PG. No registration required; space limited.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Neverland Kids’ Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of Neverland themed crafts and games. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Green & Growing: Growing Woodland Wildflowers will be held in partnership with Keep Kingsport Beautiful on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
