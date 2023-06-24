Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Movie Matinee will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. The animated movie is rated PG.
• Let’s Get Moving will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome.
• Firefly Watch: Wrap Up Session will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
• Friday Lunchtime Live will be held Friday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Jamie & Catfish. Spudwagon food truck will be in the parking lot.
• Open Makerspace Lab will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer.
• Community Recipe Swap will be held Saturday, July 1, at 3 p.m.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. No registration required; space limited.
• Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Go on an electromagnetic adventure and explore the laws of attraction and repulsion.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. No registration required; space limited.
• Paper Garland, for grades K-5, will be held Thursday at noon. Join us to make a colorful paper garland. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing, learn more about the writing process, and learn how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make crafts inspired by anime. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Bookbinding Workshop will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the basement program space. Learn the basics of bookbinding and leave with a journal. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Disc Golf 101 will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in Borden Park. Learn the basics of disc golf. No registration required.
• Ink Society: Creative Writing Group will be held Friday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Write and workshop creative writing in a friendly group setting. No writing experience required. No registration required.
• Snapshots of Kingsport’s History: Community Scan Day will be held Saturday, July 1, from 2-4 p.m. on the library’s fourth floor. Help preserve the history of Kingsport by bringing your photographs to be scanned for donation to the Kingsport Public Library and Archives. No registration required.