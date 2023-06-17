Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Sign up for Summer Reading. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading through July 28.
FOR ALL AGES
• Yoga in the Park will be held Monday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket and join us for lunchtime yoga. All ages are welcome.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome.
• Create a Cryptid will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Hear stories about cryptids from around the world and craft your own. While supplies last.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Mahto & the Loose Balloons. BD&F Farms Kitchen food truck will be in the parking lot behind the library.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will meet Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for hand-on activities and games about physical and chemical changes.
• Pop Up Storytime at Preston Forest Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Space is limited.
• Elephant & Piggie are Best Friends, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Join us to celebrate our favorite book friends, Elephant and Piggie, with crafts and games.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Space is limited.
• Tiny Talks for Elementary Ages will be held Saturday, June 24, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Share your interest with others by talking about it for five minutes. Anyone may attend, but only those in the designated age group may give a talk.
FOR TWEENS
• Graphic Novel Book Club, for grades 6-8, will meet Friday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Friendship Jewelry, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make matching jewelry with a friend. While supplies last.
• Tiny Talks for Teens will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Share your interest with others by talking about it for five minutes. Anyone may attend, but only those in the designated age group may give a talk.
FOR ADULTS
• Survey of Embroidery Styles will be held Thursday. Learn about various styles of embroidery and pick a style to try. Supplies limited to 13 participants.
• After Hours Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Main Street Pizza. Join us to discuss “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.