Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• Sign up for Summer Reading. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading June 5 through July 28.
• Movie Matinee will be held Monday from 2-4:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The animated movie is rated PG.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will meet Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome!
• Community Litter Cleanup will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in Domtar Park. Meet in Domtar Park parking lot. Gloves and trash bags provided.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy Southern Cities. Sully’s Meatballs food truck will be on site.
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the library.
• You Can’t Taste a Book By It’s Cover will be held Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s auditorium. Sample a variety of books across genres, formats and age groups.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.
• Pajama Storytime, ideal for families, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Pajamas are welcome but not required.
• Marble Run, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Practice your building skills by making towers and ramps for marbles to race down.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parents or caregivers, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
• Marble Run, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Lego Competi-tion, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m.
• Teen Volunteer Outreach, for grades 7-12, will be held Saturday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Volun-teers will be distributing personal care kits.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish Conversation Group will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at La Ingrata Bar and Grill. Come practice your Spanish. All skill levels are welcome. This is a casual format to encour- age learning. (Attendees are responsible for paying for their own food and drink.)
• Newspaper Research will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor. Learn how to use newspapers to find information for genealogical or historical research.