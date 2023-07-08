Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Sign up for Summer Reading. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading through July 28. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com.
FOR ALL AGES
• Movie Matinee will be held Monday from 2-4:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Let’s Get Moving, morning walking group, will be held Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown! Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held Friday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the Tri Cities Jazz Orchestra. Knik Nak Hot Dog cart will be in the parking lot behind the library. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Pajama Storytime, ideal for families, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Wind down from your day at pajama storytime. Pajamas are welcome but not required. No registration required.
• Beautiful Symmetry, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about symmetry in art, architecture and nature through activities and crafts. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Music Play Day will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sing, play and dance along to favorite songs. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Crafternoon: DIY Fidget Toys, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. While supplies last, some crafts are limited in number. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish Conversation group will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. at La Ingrata Bar and Grill. Come practice your Spanish. All skill levels are welcome, this is a casual format to encourage learning. No registration required. (Attendees are responsible for paying for own food and drink.)
• Genealogy Research in Libraries will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the library. Learn tips and tricks for conducting genealogy research. No registration required.
• Plarn Workshop will be held Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to make and crochet with plastic yarn. No registration required. Please bring crochet hook and plastic shopping bags.
• Snapshots of Kingsport’s History: Community Scan Day will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 2-4 p.m. on the library’s fourth floor. Help preserve the history of Kingsport by bringing your photographs to be scanned for donation to the Kingsport Public Library and Archives. No registration required.