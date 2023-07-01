Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Sign up for Summer Reading. Readers of all ages are encouraged to log their reading through July 28. Sign up at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com
• The library will be closed on Tuesday.
FOR ALL AGES
• Yoga in the Park will be held Monday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket and join us for lunchtime yoga. All ages are welcome. No registration required.
• Friday Lunchtime Live, sponsored by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, will be held on Friday at noon in Glen Bruce Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy These Are the Angles. Spudwagon food truck will be in the parking lot behind the library. No registration required.
• Commercials for Kindness will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s auditorium. Drop in to learn about the process behind making an animated video and make a video spreading kindness. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• We Go Together Like Milk and Cookies, ideal for children in K-5th grade, will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Celebrate cookies and milk and make a cookie craft. No registration required.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Smash Bros. Tournament, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Compete in a Mario Smash Bros. Tournament. Board games and the VR headset will be available for those who don’t want to compete. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Q&A with YA Horror Authors will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. YA Horror Authors Andrew Joseph White and Erica Waters will answer your questions. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Parent Chat Circle will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make connections and share parenting tips. No registration required.
• Board Game Night will be held on Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
• Snapshots of Kingsport’s History: Community Scan Day will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 2-4 p.m. on the library’s fourth floor. Help preserve the history of Kingsport by bringing your photographs to be scanned for donation to the Kingsport Public Library and Archives. No registration required.
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.