Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about the moon. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Bingo for Books, ideal for families, will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their caregiver, will be held Thurs- day at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing, learn more about the writing process and how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make crafts inspired by anime. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Comfy Crafts: Nailbinding will be held Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn about the ancient fibers art craft of nailbinding and how the Vikings would have made socks or mittens. No registration required.The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.
To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
