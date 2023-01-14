Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
The library will be closed on Monday.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Twos Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Gaming Hour, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon on the library’s Nintendo Switch. We will also have computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Golden Girls Trivia Night will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Test your knowledge of “The Golden Girls.” No registration required.
• Comfy Crafts: Arm Knitting will be held Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to arm knit a scarf. No registration required.
• Paper Quilling: Snowflakes will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn paper quilling techniques to make a snowflake. No registration required; while supplies last.The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.
To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
