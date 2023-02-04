Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Watercolor Snowflakes, ideal for grades K-5 and their families, will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Paint a snowflake scene with watercolors and crayons. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Dewey Love Books? We Do!, ideal for children preschool through grade 5, will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Make a Valentine craft; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Will It Waffle, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us as we try different foods in a waffle maker to answer the question, “Will it waffle?” No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Mindfulness Mondays: Chair Yoga/Meditation will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. After a long day at work join us to work out the kinks. No registration required; chairs provided.(Optional: Bring a towel or yoga mat.)
• Craft & Chat: Fingerloop Braiding will be held Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. For adults 18+; while supplies last.
• Behind the Book: Author Barbara Linkous will discuss her latest books, “Cora’s Story: Life on Bays Mountains” and “Words Attitudes Actions,” on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St.