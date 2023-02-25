Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Bird Feeder Work-shop, for grades K-12, will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Celebrate National Bird Feeder Month by making a bird feeder. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
Teen Science Lab, for grades 6-12, will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn about bees. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Anime Craft Night will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make crafts inspired by anime. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Interactive group open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Green & Growing: Opportunities for Students in Agriculture will be held in partnership with Keep Kingsport Beautiful on Thursday at noon in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.
• Kingsport Poets Society will be held on Friday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of poetry. No registration required.The Kingsport Public Library is located at 400 Broad St. To learn more about library events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar.
