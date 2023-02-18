Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
ALL AGES
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer.
No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• STEM Club, for grades K-5, will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Replicate storm systems to see how they work. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Spilled Ink: Teen Writing Group, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. Event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Talk about writing, learn more about the writing process and how to offer feedback on others’ writing. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Mindfulness Mondays: Myofascial Release will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required.