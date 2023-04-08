Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Lego Club, for grades K-5, will be held Monday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for a building challenge. Registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Spring Paper Garland, for grades K-5, will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us to make a paper garland for spring. No registration required; while supplies last.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their caregiver, will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Sew With Me: Mushrooms, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Sew a little toadstool mushroom. No registration required; while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Basics 2 will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn more about using the most commonly found records in genealogical research. No registration required.
• Behind the Book with Dianne Dotson will be held virtually Thursday at 6 p.m. Author J. Dianne Dotson will discuss her latest book, “The Shadow Games.” Visit the Event Calendar on the library’s website for the link to the event.
To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar
