Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar
FOR ALL AGES
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. To learn more about the events visit kingsportlibrary.org/event-calendar
FOR ALL AGES
• Let’s Get Moving, a morning walking group, will be held Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Meet in the library parking lot and get moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome. No registration required.
• Open Makerspace Lab, ideal for all ages and family friendly, will be held Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Explore what the Makerspace has to offer. No registration required.
• Saturday Matinee will be held Saturday, May 6, from 2-4:30 p.m. The animated movie is rated PG. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR CHILDREN
• Pop Up Storytime at Ridgefields Park, ideal for families with preschool or young elementary age children, will be held Monday at 5:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or picnic blankets. No registration required.
• Preschool Storytime, ideal for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver, will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Parachute Play, ideal for children 3-5, will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Come play games with the parachute. No registration required; space is limited.
• Lapsit Storytime, ideal for newborns through 24 months and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
• Time for Two’s Storytime, ideal for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver, will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. No registration required; space is limited.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Science Lab, for grades 6-12, will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. The event will be held in the library’s auditorium. Explore different ways the world glows. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Genealogy Club will meet Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. This interactive group is open to all ages and experience levels. No registration required.
• Kingsport Poets Society will meet Friday at 5 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Join us for an afternoon of poetry. No registration required.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.