The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St. Library events scheduled this week include Storytime in the Park, Adults with Disabilities Storytime, and a visit by Zoo Knoxville staff, who will bring animals and share fun animal facts.
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Center. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Summer Reading Program is for all ages and runs until July 22. Learn more and sign up for Summer Reading at jcpl.org/summer-reading.
• An End of Summer Retro Dance Party will be held on Saturday, July 22, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Center. All ages can enjoy pizza and dance to music from different decades. Register at jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 can learn about graphic novels. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Center. No registration required.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Family Trivia with Ryan Budds will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. Families will answer trivia questions about food, books and movies to compete for prizes. No registration required.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Storytime in the Park meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Summer Reading Trading Card Day will be held Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Children’s Library. Ages 5-12 can trade their Summer Reading cards with others to collect the whole set. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Ages 12-18 will make pet rocks and habitats Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Center. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• A quilt art exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until July 26.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.