Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Advisory Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the library’s Teen Space. Ages 12-18 on TAB help make decisions about the library’s teen programs and services. Email teen-staff@jcpl.org or call 423-434-4349 to learn more.
FOR ADULTS
• Artist Jason Flack’s work will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until Oct. 13. The exhibit, “Making Noise in Color,” features Flack’s urban folk and expressionist paintings.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the library’s Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “The Color of Water: A Black Man’s Tribute to His White Mother” by James McBride. The group meets at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St. Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the library’s Jones Meeting Center. No registration required.
• Hobbit Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. in the library’s Jones Meeting Center for ages 18 and older. Celebrate J.R.R. Tolkien’s world with trivia, crafts and a presentation about Middle Earth’s Hobbits. Hobbit attire is encouraged (but shoes are required). Registration is required at jcpl.org/calendar.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.