Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Food for Fines runs until May 31. For each nonperishable, unexpired food item people bring to the Circulation Desk, the library waives $1 in fines. This only applies to overdue fines. Fines for lost or damaged items can’t be waived. All donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday, May 13, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with Legos and other materials.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open in the teen area on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
FOR ADULTS
Award-winning poet and children’s book author Frank X Walker will give a talk and book signing on Monday at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. He will talk about his new book, “A is for Affrilachia.” Atlas Books will have Walker’s books for sale at the event.
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime meets in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room.
• Fiber Arts Group meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room.
• Johnson City Death Café for ages 18 and older will meet on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. A death café is a discussion group that offers people a space to talk about grief and death.