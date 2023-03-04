Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with Legos and other materials. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open in the teen area on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No registration required.
• Teen Book Club meets on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 will discuss “Gallant” by V.E. Schwab. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime meets in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 with questions.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.