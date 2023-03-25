Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles will be accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs until April 30. Kids in grades K-12 can register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Music Morning will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Family Storytime will be held Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Night Glow Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 can search the library for glowing eggs. Registration is required; visit www.jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria until May 3. A reception for Mahoney will be held in the Galleria on Friday from 4-6 p.m. No registration required.
• Self-Care 101 will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. Frontier Health will lead a free workshop in the library’s Jones Meeting Room about self-care and how to improve your emotional and mental well-being. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to register.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.