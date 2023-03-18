Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR ALL AGES
• Tech Take-Apart Workshop will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older can deconstruct tech devices and other household electronics to see how they work. All materials are provided. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs through Sunday, April 30. Kids in grades K-12 register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room. Kids of all ages can bring Pokémon or other types of cards to trade. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Bingo Night will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 compete in song Bingo to win prizes. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Teen Advisory Board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 on TAB help make decisions about the library’s teen programs and services. Email amy.taylor@jcpl.org or call 423-434-4349 to learn more and join.
FOR ADULTS
• Photojournalist Mark Mahoney’s photography exhibition, “Photos That Tell a Story,” will be on display in the library’s Galleria March 22 through May 3.
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City). The group will discuss Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel “Chivalry.” Call 423-434-4454 for help finding a copy. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets on Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.