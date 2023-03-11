Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Kids Gaming Club will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 can play board games together in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Family Escape Room will be held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. School-age kids and their families solve clues together to escape the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Storytime in the Park will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to noon. Ages 5-10 register for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Adulting 101: Mental Health and Self-Care will be held Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn about mental health from professionals at Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Board Game Cafe meets on Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones. No registration; call 423-434-4349 for more information.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Seekers Book Club meets on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required; call 423-434-5785 to register.Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.