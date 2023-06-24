• Music Morning will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Call 423-434-4458 to register your child ages 5-10 for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets Monday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 learn about graphic novels.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Choose one day a week. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. Choose one day a week. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Hands On! Discover Center will lead a Junior Paleontologist Program in the Jones Meeting Room at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. School-age kids will learn about fossils and do hands-on fossil digging. No registration required, but space is limited.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library.
• Family Storytime will be held Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Ages 12-18 will discuss “Lila and Hadley” by Kody Keplinger. The first 10 teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Register at jcpl.org/calendar.
FOR ADULTS
• A quilt art exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until July 26.
• Narcan and fentanyl test strip training will be led by Insight Alliance Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ages 18 and older can learn how to administer Narcan and how to use fentanyl strips.
• Spanish At Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome.
• Button Making and S’mores Solar Oven Crafts will be held Saturday, July 1, at 4 p.m. Ages 12 and older can create buttons and solar ovens for s’mores. Call 423-434-4454 to register.