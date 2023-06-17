Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.
• The library’s board of directors will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Summer Reading program is for all ages and runs until July 22.
FOR CHILDREN
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Choose one day a week. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. Choose one day a week. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Creativity Lab: Quilting in Appalachia will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Author Shannon Hitchcock will talk about her book, “Story Quilts: Appal-achian Women Speak” over Zoom, and then fiber artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger will give a quilting demonstration. Kids will create paper quilt squares.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held Saturday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room.
• Ages 12-18 will make pet adoption kits Wednesday at 6 p.m. The kits will be used for cats and dogs at the Appal-achian Highlands Humane Society. All supplies will be provided. Visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• A quilt art exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger will be displayed in the library’s Galleria until July 26. An artist reception will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 12 and older will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub. Participants can bring a graphic novel to talk about with others.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on. Special guest and fiber artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger will talk about her narrative art quilts from 3-4 p.m.