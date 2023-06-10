Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Summer Reading program is for all ages and runs until July 22. Learn more and sign up for Summer Reading at jcpl.org/summer-reading.
• Game Night for all ages will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages can stop by the Jones Meeting Room to play board games provided by the library.
• Community Cleanup with Boone Watershed Partnership will be held Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, but kids must be supervised by an adult. All supplies will be provided. No registration required. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• A Fancy Character Party with Princess Parties by Mary Katherine will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Kids of all ages can drop by the Jones Meeting Room to meet characters like Mirabel, Rapunzel, Woody and Spider-Man.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library.
• READing Paws will be held Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to noon. Children ages 5-10 can be registered for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
FOR TEENS
• Board Game Café meets Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 can drop by to play board games they know or learn new ones.
FOR ADULTS
• A Quilt Art Exhibit by Kristy Moeller Ottinger will be displayed in the library’s Galleria from June 14 through July 26.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language.
• Seekers Book Club meets Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for anyone ages 18 and older. The book group will discuss “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The group meets at the Langston Centre (315 Elm St.). Registration is required. Call 423-434-5785 to register.