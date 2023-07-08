The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St. Library events scheduled this week include Storytime in the Park, Adults with Disabilities Storytime, and a visit by Zoo Knoxville staff, who will bring animals and share fun animal facts.
FOR ALL AGES
• The Summer Reading Program is for all ages and runs until Saturday, July 22. Learn more and sign up for Summer Reading at jcpl.org/summer-reading.
• Game Night for all ages will be held Monday from 6-7:30 p.m. All ages can drop by the Jones Meeting Center to play board games provided by the library. No registration required.
• LibCon V: High Fives and Rad Vibes will be held on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. LibCon is a free, family-friendly, annual fandom convention. This year’s theme is 1980s and ‘90s nostalgia and will include games, karaoke, a cosplay contest, vendors and crafts. No registration required.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for ages birth to 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Center. No registration, but space is limited.
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Ages 5-10 can read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Zoo Knoxville staff will lead a program on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Center. Ages 3-12 will see animals and animal artifacts and learn fun animal facts. No registration required, but space is limited.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime meets in the Jones Meeting Center on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4454 to sign up.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group meets Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.