625f0a5ccce99.image

The Johnson City Public Library is located at 100 W. Millard St. Library events scheduled this week include Storytime in the Park, Adults with Disabilities Storytime, and a visit by Zoo Knoxville staff, who will bring animals and share fun animal facts.

 Contributed

Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.

FOR ALL AGES

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you