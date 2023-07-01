• A pet adoption event will be held at the library on Saturday, July 8, from 1-3 p.m. The Appalachian Highlands Humane Society will bring puppies and kittens that are ready to be adopted. Call 423-926-8533 for adoption details.
FOR CHILDREN
• Tale to Tail will be held Monday from 4-5 p.m. Parents can register their child ages 5-10 for a private 15-minute time slot to read to a trained listening dog in the Storytime Room. Call 423-434-4458.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Creativity Lab: Cardboard Cosplay will be held on Thursday in the Jones Meeting Room for school-age kids. Drop by between 1-3 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. to create costumes out of cardboard.
• Storytime in the Park will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday, July 8, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with Legos and other materials.
FOR ADULTS
• A quilt art exhibit is on display in the library’s Galleria.
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. All skill levels are welcome.
• Johnson City Death Café for ages 18 and older will meet on Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. A death café is a discussion group that offers people a space to talk about grief and death. No registration required.