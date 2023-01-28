Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
Friends of the Library is holding a donation drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles are accepted. Email friends@jcpl.org with questions.
FOR CHILDREN
Toddler Time for children ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Preschool Storytime for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers will meet Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
Book Worms will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 5-8 will hear a reading of “Smoot: A Rebellious Shadow” by Michelle Cuevas and make shadow suncatchers. Registration is required. Call 423-434-4458 to register.
Family Storytime will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
FOR TEENS
Adulting 101: Cooking with Margie Foodie will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ages 12-18 will learn basic kitchen and cooking skills from cooking instructor Margie Foodie. Regis-tration is required. Visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
“The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” poster exhibit is on display on the library’s second floor until Feb. 3. The display is a partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
Artist Katie Murphy’s exhibit “Place Holding” is on display in the Galleria until March 3. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.