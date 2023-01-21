Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday for children ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets on Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited. Pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 learn about graphic novels. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon in the Storytime Room. Kids of all ages can bring Pokémon or other types of cards to trade. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Trivia with Jackbox Games will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will play trivia using Jackbox Games. Wifi-compatible devices aren’t required but are helpful. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City). The group will discuss Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus.” No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share will meet Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.
• “The Holocaust: Bearing Witness” poster exhibit will be displayed on the library’s second floor through Feb. 3. The display is a partnership with the Northeast Tennessee Holocaust Education Council in observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
• Artist Katie Murphy’s exhibit “Place Holding” is on display through March 3. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.