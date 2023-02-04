Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
FOR CHILDREN
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Toddler Time, for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers, meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime, for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers, meets Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. Choose one day a week. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Building with the Lions will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Kids of all ages and families can drop in to the Jones Meeting Room to build with Legos and other materials. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Teen Book Club will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will discuss “Anatomy: A Love Story” by Dana Schwartz. The first six teens who register get a free copy of the book to keep. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Party will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will solve a mysterious murder at a 1940s Valentine’s Day dance. Costumes are optional but encouraged. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
FOR ADULTS
Artist Katie Murphy’s exhibit “Place Holding” is on display in the Galleria until March 3.
• Adults with Disabilities Storytime will meet in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday at 11 a.m. Adults with disabilities and their caregivers will hear stories and do activities. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
• Spanish at Your Library will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group will meet Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.