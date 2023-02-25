Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library will be closed on Wednesday for staff training.
• Friends of the Library will hold a donation drop-off on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the library’s parking lot near the curbside pickup spots. Books, DVDs and puzzles will be accepted. For more information email friends@jcpl.org.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs until Sunday, April 30. Kids in grades K-12 register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information about the challenge.
• STEM Backpack Premiere will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Families can explore the library’s new STEM kits for ages 3 and up and place holds on them. No registration required.
• Music Morning will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday for ages birth through 5 years and their caregivers. It meets in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration, but space is limited.
• Middle Grade Graphic Novel Book Club meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Ages 8-12 learn about graphic novels. The program meets in the Jones Meeting Room. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Toddler Time for kids ages 19-36 months and their caregivers meets Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers meets Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Storytime in the Park will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5 and their caregivers. It meets at the King Commons Natural Adventure Area across the street from the library. No registration required.
• Book Worms meets Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 5-8 will hear a reading of “Hattie & Hudson” by Chris Van Dusen and make lake monster crafts. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458 to register.
• Family Storytime will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. It meets in the Storytime Room. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
FOR TEENS
Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
FOR ADULTS
• Spanish at Your Library meets Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Artist Katie Murphy’s exhibit “Place Holding” is on display in the Galleria until Friday. Call 423-434-4454 for more information.
Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.