Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
LIBRARY NEWS
• The library’s board of directors meets Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings are open to the public.
FOR CHILDREN
• Volunteer State Book Award Reading Challenge runs from Feb. 20 through April 30. Kids in grades K-12 register at jcpl.org to read books from the VSBA nominee list and vote for their favorites at the end of the challenge. Call 423-434-4458 for more information.
• Bilingual Storytime will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Storytime Room. Ages 2-6 and their caregivers will hear stories and songs in English and Spanish, with a craft to follow. No registration, but space is limited.
• Family Storytime will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for ages 2-6 and their families. No registration, but space is limited; pick up a ticket when you arrive.
• Preschool Activity Stations will be set up in the Children’s Library on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Ages 2-5 will do activities based on books in place of the regular weekly storytimes. No registration required.
• Pokémon Trading Card Day will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to noonin the Storytime Room. Kids of all ages can bring Pokémon or other types of cards to trade. No registration required.
• STEM Backpack Premier will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Families can explore the library’s new STEM kits for ages 3 and up and place holds on them. No registration required.
FOR TEENS
• Xbox Gaming for ages 12-18 is open on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the teen area. No registration required.
• Magazine Collages will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Ages 12-18 will create art from magazines. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required; visit jcpl.org/calendar to register.
• Teen Advisory Board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the teen area. Ages 12-18 on TAB help make decisions about the library’s teen programs and services. Email amy.taylor@jcpl.org or call 423-434-4349 to learn more and join.
FOR ADULTS
• Beyond the Pale Graphic Novel Club for ages 18 and older will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Gaming Pub (308 E. Main St., Johnson City). The group will discuss Mat Johnson’s graphic novel “Incognegro.” Call 423-434-4454 for help finding a copy. No registration required.
• Spanish at Your Library meets on Thursday at 6 p.m. Anyone ages 18 and older can join the conversation group to practice Spanish language. All skill levels are welcome. The group meets in the Tennessee Room. No registration required.
• Fiber Arts Group: Skill Share meets on Friday from 3-5 p.m. Ages 18 and older can bring a knitting, crocheting, weaving or sewing project to work on in the Jones Meeting Room. No registration required.Visit jcpl.org/calendar to find more upcoming events.